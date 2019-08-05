Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

NYSE CLH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.51. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $292,630.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,711.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,089,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

