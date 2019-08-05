Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.36. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,556,508 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

In related news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal 186,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.