Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Avantor stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,813,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

