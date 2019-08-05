Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.07.

CLX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 530,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

