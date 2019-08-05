Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $490.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 261.09%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

