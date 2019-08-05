Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $10.13 on Thursday, reaching $282.47. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,219. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.19. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

