Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

