Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

CIGI stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.88. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,930,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

