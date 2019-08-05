Colu Local Network (CLN) Trading Up 32% Over Last 7 Days

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $6,278.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00236827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01308111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00103055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,212,873 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

