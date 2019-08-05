Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.93

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 7120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO William George III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,572.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $85,944.10. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,580.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,238 shares of company stock worth $490,834. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.