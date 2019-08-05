Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is one of 574 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Commonwealth Bank of Australia to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $7.92 billion $1.73 billion 41.35 Commonwealth Bank of Australia Competitors $2.14 billion $227.34 million -3.61

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia Competitors -1,494.56% -870.08% -29.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia Competitors 5105 14243 29356 1077 2.53

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.34%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders. It also operates approximately 140 plasma collection centers. In addition, this segment conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and developsinfluenza vaccines. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

