Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.55, 1,724,295 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,366,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 106.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 65.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

