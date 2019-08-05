Comparing NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Obic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA CORP/ADR 4.33% 10.05% 3.98% Obic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Obic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA CORP/ADR $19.52 billion 0.94 $842.54 million $0.60 21.82 Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Obic.

Volatility and Risk

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obic has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Obic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Obic does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NTT DATA CORP/ADR beats Obic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

