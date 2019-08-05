Comparing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 19.20% 18.96% InPlay Oil -11.77% -4.73% -2.68%

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 5.75 $15.59 million $1.28 6.00 InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.63 -$6.63 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InPlay Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. InPlay Oil does not pay a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats InPlay Oil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

