CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.87. CompX International shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.88% of CompX International worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CompX International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

