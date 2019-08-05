Condominium (CDM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,776.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Condominium has a market capitalization of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00240954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.01337805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00022102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00106360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Condominium Coin Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

