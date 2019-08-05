ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $45,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 372,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,416. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.