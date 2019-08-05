Constant Trading 81.9% Higher This Week (CONST)

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded 562.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Constant token can currently be bought for about $13.30 or 0.00113506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, IDCM, Crex24 and Bancor Network. Constant has a total market cap of $674,433.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constant has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00239907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01331883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00102440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Constant Profile

Constant’s total supply is 56,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,706 tokens. Constant’s official message board is medium.com/@constantmoney. The official website for Constant is constant.money. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney.

Buying and Selling Constant

Constant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bancor Network, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constant using one of the exchanges listed above.

