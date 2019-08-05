ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 612,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in ContraFect by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

