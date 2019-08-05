CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.33 Million

Brokerages predict that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post $145.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.60 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $139.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $575.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $577.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $641.33 million, with estimates ranging from $628.32 million to $659.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,182.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 264,542 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5,479.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 108,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 68,488 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

