Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,884. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

