Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,110. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

