Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 106.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

