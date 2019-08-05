Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 469,939 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,939 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for 6.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 1.25% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $171,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at about $455,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,806 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,063,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6,254.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 527,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after acquiring an additional 519,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

NYSE EDU traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $99.98. 9,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

