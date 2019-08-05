Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.73. 48,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.