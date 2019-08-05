Cortland Associates Inc. MO Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 6.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.07% of Cigna worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Cigna stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

