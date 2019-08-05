COS (COS) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Exchanges

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. COS has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $22,718.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COS token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, COS has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COS alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.71 or 0.05100950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS (COS) is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. The official website for COS is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.