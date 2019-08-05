Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $697.44 million and $97.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00031551 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00157847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005264 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004395 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

