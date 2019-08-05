Cowen Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $77.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.86. 23,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

