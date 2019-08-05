CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect CPI Card Group to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.99 million. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMTS. ValuEngine cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

