Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Crawford & Co stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.12. 12,463 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17.

