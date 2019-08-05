Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CRD.B stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $508.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

