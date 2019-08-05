Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $74.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

