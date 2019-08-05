Critical Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Trans Energy (NYSE:TENG)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Trans Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 5 11 0 2.69 Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 112.02%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Trans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $899.60 million 1.96 $274.21 million $1.62 9.36 Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Trans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 19.10% 8.71% 4.45% Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Energy has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Trans Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Trans Energy

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

