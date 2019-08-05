Critical Analysis: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and ING Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.93 $4.98 billion $0.96 7.06 ING Groep $21.36 billion 1.83 $5.62 billion $1.64 6.13

ING Groep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.67% 6.23% 0.36% ING Groep 24.99% 8.69% 0.50%

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 0 0 2.00 ING Groep 1 4 4 0 2.33

ING Groep has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given ING Groep’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Summary

ING Groep beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

