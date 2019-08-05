Critical Review: Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and CHORUS LTD/S (NYSE:CHRYY)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and CHORUS LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.59 $135.00 million $1.17 22.55 CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.15 $60.74 million N/A N/A

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 2.99% 2.91% 1.53% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telephone & Data Systems and CHORUS LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats CHORUS LTD/S on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

