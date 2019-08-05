Crocs’ (CROX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Crocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CL King raised Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 27,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,704,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Crocs by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 59,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

