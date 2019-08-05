Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

