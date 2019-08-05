Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CCRN opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $340.68 million, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 62.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 21,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

