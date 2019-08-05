Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.68. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 979,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 166,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 154,318 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

