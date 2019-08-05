Cryptaur (CPT) Trading Up 46.3% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $579,335.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.04 or 0.05046101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,727,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

