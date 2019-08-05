Cryptonex (CNX) Market Cap Hits $32.01 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00004878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $32.01 million and $6.47 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01304562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00102778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

