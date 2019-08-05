Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $580.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.72.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 993.52% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 3,582.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

