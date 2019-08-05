Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 4,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,661. The stock has a market cap of $580.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 993.52%. On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Curo Group by 3,582.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Curo Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Curo Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Curo Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

