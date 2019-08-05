CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $8,597.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 100.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00836398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000434 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034143 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,713,902 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.