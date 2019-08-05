CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) to Issue $0.08 Final Dividend

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

CVC stock opened at A$2.45 ($1.74) on Monday. CVC has a twelve month low of A$2.34 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of A$2.90 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00.

In other news, insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.88), for a total value of A$1,476,050.00 ($1,046,843.97).

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invests in fintech sector. The firm is providing investment capital to companies that engage in financing, property related investments, and packaging supplies in Australia.

