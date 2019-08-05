CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $36,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $3,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CVS Health by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,699,000 after purchasing an additional 976,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

