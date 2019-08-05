Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.72 and last traded at $125.83, approximately 1,351,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 899,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

