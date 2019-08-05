CyberVein Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $208,661.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last week, CyberVein has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.50 million and $208,661.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

