CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 18,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

